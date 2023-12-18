XP Inc (XP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XP is 340.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of XP was 5.34M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP) stock's latest price update

XP’s Market Performance

XP Inc (XP) has seen a 2.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.83% gain in the past month and a -7.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for XP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for XP’s stock, with a 20.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, XP Inc saw 59.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, XP Inc (XP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.