XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) Stock Observes -42.74% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) has seen a -56.69% decrease in the past week, with a -46.46% drop in the past month, and a -36.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 46.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 46.41% for XBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.95% for XBP’s stock, with a -42.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XBP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XBP is also noteworthy at -0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XBP is 7.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of XBP on December 18, 2023 was 112.48K shares.

XBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XBP) has dropped by -17.92 compared to previous close of 8.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -56.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XBP Trading at -53.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 46.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.66%, as shares sank -47.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XBP fell by -56.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, XBP Europe Holdings Inc saw -33.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XBP

The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -3.65, with -112.71 for asset returns.

Based on XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP), the company’s capital structure generated 41.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.