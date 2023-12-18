Worthington Steel Inc. (WS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

WS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of WS on December 18, 2023 was 494.33K shares.

WS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE: WS) has increased by 13.61 when compared to last closing price of 26.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.84% for WS’s stock, with a 22.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $29 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WS Trading at 22.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.76% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WS rose by +16.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Worthington Steel Inc. saw 21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Worthington Steel Inc. (WS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.