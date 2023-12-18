Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Stock Sees a-5.26 Decrease

In the past week, WKHS stock has gone down by -12.62%, with a monthly decline of -12.20% and a quarterly plunge of -36.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for Workhorse Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.74% for WKHS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is 2.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) is $0.88, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for WKHS is 252.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.05% of that float. On December 18, 2023, WKHS’s average trading volume was 8.45M shares.

WKHS) stock’s latest price update

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS ) stock is down more than 4% after the company announced the sale and issuance of up to $50 million of common stock to Lincoln Park Capital Fund. This offering will be made from time to time with the price per share to be determined at the time of sale.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WKHS Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3850. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc saw -76.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2171.64 for the present operating margin

-649.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc stands at -2334.71. The total capital return value is set at -68.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.75. Equity return is now at value -96.15, with -67.39 for asset returns.

Based on Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.53. Total debt to assets is 5.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.