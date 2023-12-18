What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) Stock

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has gone up by 7.59% for the week, with a 9.87% rise in the past month and a 34.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.94% for CLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.70% for CLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is above average at 28.07x. The 36-month beta value for CLF is also noteworthy at 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLF is $19.15, which is $0.45 above than the current price. The public float for CLF is 495.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CLF on December 18, 2023 was 9.30M shares.

CLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 18.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-14 that Quint Tatro, Joule Financial founder, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss three stocks: Cleveland Cliffs, Crowdstrike and Advanced Micro.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLF Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.45. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc saw 16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from MICHAEL RALPH S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.96 back on May 02. After this action, MICHAEL RALPH S III now owns 171,840 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, valued at $149,592 using the latest closing price.

Goncalves Celso L Jr, the EVP, CFO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, purchase 6,500 shares at $15.18 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Goncalves Celso L Jr is holding 237,727 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 4.48, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 60.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 25.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.