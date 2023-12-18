What Recent Market Trends Mean for C3.ai Inc’s (AI) Stock

In the past week, AI stock has gone up by 10.44%, with a monthly gain of 4.10% and a quarterly surge of 15.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for C3.ai Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.52% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AI is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for AI is 102.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.73% of that float. On December 18, 2023, AI’s average trading volume was 8.07M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 31.42. However, the company has experienced a 10.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Want to get direct exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) market? One simple way is to invest in enterprise AI software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI ).

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at 14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.15. In addition, C3.ai Inc saw 179.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Wanger Guy, who sale 9,778 shares at the price of $28.05 back on Dec 11. After this action, Wanger Guy now owns 8,053 shares of C3.ai Inc, valued at $274,273 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 161,664 shares at $504,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc stands at -100.77. The total capital return value is set at -29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.11. Equity return is now at value -28.13, with -24.15 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.09. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3.ai Inc (AI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.