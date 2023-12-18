What Recent Market Trends Mean for Avid Bioservices Inc’s (CDMO) Stock

In the past week, CDMO stock has gone up by 31.90%, with a monthly gain of 16.57% and a quarterly plunge of -38.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.86% for Avid Bioservices Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.98% for CDMO stock, with a simple moving average of -51.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDMO is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) is $13.00, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for CDMO is 62.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% of that float. On December 18, 2023, CDMO’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

CDMO) stock’s latest price update

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.52 in relation to its previous close of 5.80. However, the company has experienced a 31.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO ) stock is falling on Friday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2024. Avid Bioservices reported adjusted earnings per share of -12 cents alongside revenue of $25.4 million.

CDMO Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO rose by +31.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc saw -55.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Kwietniak Matthew R., who sale 255 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Oct 12. After this action, Kwietniak Matthew R. now owns 17,961 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc, valued at $2,344 using the latest closing price.

Hart Daniel R, the Chief Financial Officer of Avid Bioservices Inc, sale 2,040 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Hart Daniel R is holding 75,081 shares at $18,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+21.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value -6.28, with -2.55 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 100.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 39.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.