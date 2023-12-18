What Recent Market Trends Mean for Affirm Holdings Inc’s (AFRM) Stock

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has gone up by 4.52% for the week, with a 69.25% rise in the past month and a 75.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.22% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.34% for AFRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 147.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AFRM is also noteworthy at 3.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AFRM is 224.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.06% of that float. The average trading volume of AFRM on December 18, 2023 was 17.75M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) has decreased by -1.94 when compared to last closing price of 44.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that The Fed’s decision sent stocks up across the board. Upstart and Affirm stand to benefit to an especially large extent from cheaper financing costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 71.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +79.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +240.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.23. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 354.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 2,906,591 shares at the price of $40.02 back on Dec 11. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 1,592,923 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $116,310,565 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 203,905 shares at $15.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 11,887,747 shares at $3,144,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value -35.31, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 212.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.05. Total debt to assets is 66.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.