Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) is $37.00, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 727.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on December 18, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has plunged by -1.77 when compared to previous closing price of 33.94, but the company has seen a 8.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Weyerhaeuser (WY) is set to have more than 870,000 acres of timberlands in North and South Carolina and approximately 1,190,000 in Mississippi.

WY’s Market Performance

WY’s stock has risen by 8.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.11% and a quarterly rise of 3.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Weyerhaeuser Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.32% for WY’s stock, with a 7.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WY Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.74. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Wold David M, who sale 923 shares at the price of $31.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Wold David M now owns 60,436 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $29,084 using the latest closing price.

Wold David M, the Senior Vice President & CFO of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 923 shares at $30.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Wold David M is holding 60,436 shares at $28,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.