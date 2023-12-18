Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stock Experiences 17.44% Monthly Change

The stock of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has gone up by 9.13% for the week, with a 17.44% rise in the past month and a 15.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for WFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.71% for WFC’s stock, with a 20.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) Right Now?

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WFC is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WFC is $51.64, which is $1.33 above the current price. The public float for WFC is 3.63B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFC on December 18, 2023 was 16.76M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 50.51. However, the company has seen a 9.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Bank stocks are up today and investors wonder why have come to the right place! The reason that bank stocks are up on Thursday has to do with an update from the Federal Reserve.

WFC Trading at 19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.02. In addition, Wells Fargo & Co. saw 21.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from DAVIS RICHARD K, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $41.22 back on Nov 09. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD K now owns 4,244 shares of Wells Fargo & Co., valued at $144,270 using the latest closing price.

Norwood Felicia F, the Director of Wells Fargo & Co., purchase 77 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Norwood Felicia F is holding 228 shares at $1,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Co. stands at +16.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.