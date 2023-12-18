Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -43.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that Both the calendar and the pipeline saw some movement this past week. Two large IPOs launched, one of which also priced, and two sizable deals submitted new filings. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings, led by three sizable names. Mach Natural Resources is currently the only IPO scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late.

Is It Worth Investing in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) Right Now?

The public float for WBUY is 16.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On December 18, 2023, WBUY’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

WBUY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 37.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 54.43% for Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -84.71% for WBUY’s stock, with a -85.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WBUY Trading at -85.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 54.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.30%, as shares sank -89.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBUY fell by -43.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9778. In addition, Webuy Global Ltd saw -87.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.