Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has seen a 6.89% increase in the past week, with a 16.10% gain in the past month, and a 5.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for WBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.29% for WBD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for WBD is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBD on December 18, 2023 was 21.47M shares.

WBD) stock’s latest price update

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.84 in relation to its previous close of 12.49. However, the company has experienced a 6.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-15 that Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities senior U.S. media and entertainment analyst, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of the box office, lingering impact of Hollywood strikes, changing consumer trends, Disney board battle, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $19 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBD Trading at 15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +18.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD rose by +6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc saw 29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Newhouse Steven O, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $12.49 back on Dec 14. After this action, Newhouse Steven O now owns 14,158,459 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, valued at $124,900,000 using the latest closing price.

ADVANCE/NEWHOUSE PARTNERSHIP, the Director of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, purchase 10,000,000 shares at $12.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ADVANCE/NEWHOUSE PARTNERSHIP is holding 14,158,459 shares at $124,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+18.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stands at -21.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.73. Equity return is now at value -10.35, with -3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD), the company’s capital structure generated 111.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.76. Total debt to assets is 39.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.