Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DIS stock has gone up by 0.69%, with a monthly decline of -0.50% and a quarterly surge of 9.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Walt Disney Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for DIS’s stock, with a 3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Right Now?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DIS is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DIS is $103.42, which is $9.96 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for DIS on December 18, 2023 was 13.12M shares.

DIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 93.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-15 that Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities senior U.S. media and entertainment analyst, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of the box office, lingering impact of Hollywood strikes, changing consumer trends, Disney board battle, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.16. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw 7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Chang Amy, who purchase 1,078 shares at the price of $92.69 back on Dec 07. After this action, Chang Amy now owns 6,216 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $99,918 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Sonia L, the Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer of Walt Disney Co, sale 959 shares at $89.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Coleman Sonia L is holding 961 shares at $85,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 2.42, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 51.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.79. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.