Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) by analysts is $5.50, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 58.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.25% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of VUZI was 635.85K shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has jumped by 11.93 compared to previous close of 2.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that While the broader wearable technologies space has attracted legions of everyday consumers, smartwatch stocks deserve to be on your radar for one very simple reason: the massive total addressable market for innovations classified under wearable tech 2.0. According to Grand View Research, the global wearable tech market reached a valuation of $61.3 billion last year.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VUZI’s Market Performance

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has experienced a 14.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.87% drop in the past month, and a -31.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for VUZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.53% for VUZI’s stock, with a -38.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VUZI Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw -32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Travers Paul J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Nov 15. After this action, Travers Paul J now owns 2,837,670 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $19,274 using the latest closing price.

Kay Edward William Jr., the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kay Edward William Jr. is holding 206,843 shares at $42,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -37.08, with -34.23 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.