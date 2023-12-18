Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for SPCE is 364.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPCE on December 18, 2023 was 11.66M shares.

SPCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has decreased by -1.95 when compared to last closing price of 2.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Virgin Galactic is one of several companies trying to commercialize space flight. The company is unprofitable but it is currently running a space tourism business.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SPCE’s Market Performance

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has seen a 7.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.61% gain in the past month and a 34.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for SPCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.93% for SPCE’s stock, with a -20.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.75 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPCE Trading at 33.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc saw -27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21625.61 for the present operating margin

-462.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stands at -21632.87. The total capital return value is set at -52.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.02. Equity return is now at value -90.56, with -43.46 for asset returns.

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.75. Total debt to assets is 41.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 108.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.