VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has jumped by 13.54 compared to previous close of 6.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that VinFast received a vote of confidence from a Wall Street analyst. The Vietnamese automaker has plans to sell through dealerships, as well as direct to consumer.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 31.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on December 18, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

VFS’s Market Performance

VFS’s stock has seen a 15.04% increase for the week, with a 27.71% rise in the past month and a -54.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for VinFast Auto Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.39% for VFS’s stock, with a -34.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFS Trading at 21.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +37.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.