VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) is above average at 13.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is $35.39, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VICI on December 18, 2023 was 6.44M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has dropped by -1.85 compared to previous close of 31.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that Today REITs rallied after The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled inflation had improved more rapidly than anticipated, opening the door to rate cuts next year. Perhaps this one day move signals the opportunity set for a REIT Rally in 2024? In this article, I will highlight three REITs that I’m buying.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has experienced a 2.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.44% rise in the past month, and a 1.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for VICI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for VICI’s stock, with a 1.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at 8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.95. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.