VF Corp. (VFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.21 in comparison to its previous close of 19.91, however, the company has experienced a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-12-18 that The parent company of Vans and The North Face says a breach detected last week has disrupted business operations.

Is It Worth Investing in VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VFC is 1.56.

The public float for VFC is 366.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On December 18, 2023, VFC’s average trading volume was 9.03M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stock saw an increase of 1.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.47% and a quarterly increase of 3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for VF Corp. (VFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for VFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.86. In addition, VF Corp. saw -33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Shattock Matthew J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.58 back on Nov 10. After this action, Shattock Matthew J now owns 40,000 shares of VF Corp., valued at $291,664 using the latest closing price.

Shattock Matthew J, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Shattock Matthew J is holding 20,000 shares at $306,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Equity return is now at value -8.13, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VF Corp. (VFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.