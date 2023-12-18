Vestis Corp (VSTS): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSTS is 130.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTS on December 18, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

The stock of Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) has increased by 1.47 when compared to last closing price of 19.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Vestis, the uniform rental supplier recently spun off from Aramark will grow faster and squeeze more profits from cross selling and margin expansion. It has sustainable long-term revenues and income from long-term contracts with 93% of clients renewing each year. Vestis’ closest competitor, Cintas has been a 10-bagger and Vestis has the potential to emulate its success.

VSTS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for VSTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.59% for VSTS’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VSTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSTS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSTS Trading at 17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +17.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTS rose by +1.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Vestis Corp saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.71 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vestis Corp stands at +7.54. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58.

Based on Vestis Corp (VSTS), the company’s capital structure generated 192.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.80. Total debt to assets is 53.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vestis Corp (VSTS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.