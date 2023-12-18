Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has plunged by -1.32 when compared to previous closing price of 37.87, but the company has seen a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 12/14/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors, ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 3 of the 68 were private or foreign exchange listed firms not tracked by YCharts, leaving 65 listed. 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.17% to 9.08% in annual yield and ranged -15.07% to 36.4% in broker estimated one-year price target upsides by YCharts 12/14/23 reckoning.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VZ is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VZ is $40.35, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for VZ on December 18, 2023 was 22.60M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stock saw an increase of -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.81% and a quarterly increase of 11.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for VZ’s stock, with a 5.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.68. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 3,340 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Dec 11. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 46,295 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $127,889 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 23,380 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 49,635 shares at $888,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.