Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is above average at 9.55x. The 36-month beta value for VLY is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for VLY is 427.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.19% of that float. The average trading volume of VLY on December 18, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.23relation to previous closing price of 11.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Valley National (VLY) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY’s stock has risen by 10.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.84% and a quarterly rise of 24.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Valley National Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.91% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of 27.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from CHILLURA JOSEPH, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Dec 08. After this action, CHILLURA JOSEPH now owns 541,235 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $497,500 using the latest closing price.

CHILLURA JOSEPH, the SEVP, Chief Customer Officer of Valley National Bancorp, sale 100,000 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that CHILLURA JOSEPH is holding 591,235 shares at $864,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.