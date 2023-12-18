USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 164.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) by analysts is $23.50, which is -$1.15 below the current market price. The public float for USAC is 48.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of USAC was 364.01K shares.

USAC) stock’s latest price update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 24.16. However, the company has seen a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-16 that This company is a leader in the thermal coal business, offers solid diversity and has a massive 13.35% yield.

USAC’s Market Performance

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen a 3.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.38% decline in the past month and a 10.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for USAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for USAC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USAC Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.99. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, who sale 19,283 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Dec 11. After this action, EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, now owns 2,225,781 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $463,962 using the latest closing price.

EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, the 10% Owner of USA Compression Partners LP, sale 505 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, is holding 2,245,064 shares at $12,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.20. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 589.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.