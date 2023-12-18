United States Steel Corp. (X) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for X is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for X is $34.17, which is -$5.16 below the current price. The public float for X is 220.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on December 18, 2023 was 5.27M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

X) stock’s latest price update

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X)’s stock price has surge by 1.21relation to previous closing price of 38.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that U.S. Steel (X) navigates challenges, redirects strike-impacted tons and expresses optimism to improve steel markets and strategic growth initiatives.

X’s Market Performance

X’s stock has risen by 9.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.46% and a quarterly rise of 28.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for United States Steel Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.03% for X stock, with a simple moving average of 40.10% for the last 200 days.

X Trading at 14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.99. In addition, United States Steel Corp. saw 57.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Brown Daniel R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, Brown Daniel R now owns 91,968 shares of United States Steel Corp., valued at $175,000 using the latest closing price.

Brown Daniel R, the SVP Adv. Tech. Steelmaking of United States Steel Corp., sale 4,860 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Brown Daniel R is holding 96,968 shares at $160,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corp. stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 10.72, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corp. (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Steel Corp. (X) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.