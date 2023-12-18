United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is above average at 4.90x. The 36-month beta value for UAL is also noteworthy at 1.52.

The public float for UAL is 326.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. The average trading volume of UAL on December 18, 2023 was 7.99M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

UAL) stock’s latest price update

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.97 in relation to its previous close of 43.58. However, the company has experienced a 4.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $40.56, marking a -1% move from the previous day.

UAL’s Market Performance

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has seen a 4.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.65% gain in the past month and a -6.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for UAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for UAL’s stock, with a -7.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $80 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAL Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.61. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from KENNEDY JAMES A C, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $36.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, KENNEDY JAMES A C now owns 29,363 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc, valued at $55,005 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY JAMES A C, the Director of United Airlines Holdings Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $36.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that KENNEDY JAMES A C is holding 27,863 shares at $163,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Equity return is now at value 41.61, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.