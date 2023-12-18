Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of 23andMe Holding Co’s (ME) Stock

In the past week, ME stock has gone up by 9.28%, with a monthly gain of 18.91% and a quarterly plunge of -11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for 23andMe Holding Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for ME stock, with a simple moving average of -40.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for ME is 275.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.49% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ME was 3.66M shares.

ME) stock’s latest price update

23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME)’s stock price has plunge by -4.59relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-12-11 that Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost seven million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME rose by +8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8974. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co saw -58.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 38,548 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Nov 30. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 1,280,349 shares of 23andMe Holding Co, valued at $33,753 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co, sale 38,548 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 1,284,976 shares at $29,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Equity return is now at value -46.51, with -36.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.