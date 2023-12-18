Understanding the 5.81% Volatility Levels of Novavax, Inc.’s (NVAX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has seen a -3.05% decrease in the past week, with a -12.90% drop in the past month, and a -27.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.81% for NVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for NVAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for NVAX is 111.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 38.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVAX on December 18, 2023 was 7.50M shares.

NVAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has dropped by -5.10 compared to previous close of 5.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-05 that Novavax said on Tuesday that Health Canada had authorized its updated COVID-19 vaccine, targeting the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, in individuals aged 12 years and older.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVAX Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Novavax, Inc. saw -47.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Glenn Gregory M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Mar 10. After this action, Glenn Gregory M now owns 14,473 shares of Novavax, Inc., valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Gregory M, the President, R&D of Novavax, Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Glenn Gregory M is holding 13,473 shares at $14,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.53 for the present operating margin

+54.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax, Inc. stands at -33.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 8.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.