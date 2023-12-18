Understanding the 17.08% Volatility Levels of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFIE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has seen a -9.80% decrease in the past week, with a -60.44% drop in the past month, and a -94.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.08% for FFIE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.30% for FFIE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FFIE is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

FFIE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of FFIE on December 18, 2023 was 9.26M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) has jumped by 1.95 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that A risky yet potentially rewarding strategy is betting against companies on their way to financial ruin. While shorting stocks does expose investors to potentially infinite losses if a stock irrationally spikes higher, companies with poor fundamentals and who consistently dilute investors typically pay for it.

FFIE Trading at -66.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.14%, as shares sank -48.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3759. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -98.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.81. Equity return is now at value -194.90, with -95.61 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.44. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 99.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.