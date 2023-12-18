Understanding the 1.36% Volatility Levels of Costco Wholesale Corp’s (COST) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has gone up by 8.15% for the week, with a 16.62% rise in the past month and a 19.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.36% for COST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.46% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of 25.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) is above average at 46.00x. The 36-month beta value for COST is also noteworthy at 0.75.

The public float for COST is 441.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume of COST on December 18, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has increased by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 658.82. However, the company has seen a 8.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-18 that T.D. Cowen has raised its Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, +4.45% price target to $700 from $680, citing growth in the company’s Kirkland Signature brand. “We believe unit gains can offset lower inflation trends,” wrote T.D.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $700 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $610.22. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 47.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from GALANTI RICHARD A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $566.09 back on Nov 08. After this action, GALANTI RICHARD A now owns 25,412 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $1,132,178 using the latest closing price.

Riel Pierre, the EVP of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $571.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Riel Pierre is holding 7,422 shares at $1,713,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Equity return is now at value 27.37, with 9.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.