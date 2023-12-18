Under Armour Inc (UAA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA)’s stock price has increased by 4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 8.60. However, the company has seen a 5.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Under Armour (UAA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68.

The public float for UAA is 188.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.71% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of UAA was 6.60M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

The stock of Under Armour Inc (UAA) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a 18.46% rise in the past month, and a 26.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for UAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.05% for UAA’s stock, with a 15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $8 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAA Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc, sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 8.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Under Armour Inc (UAA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.