Troika Media Group Inc’s (TRKA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TRKA stock has gone down by -60.42%, with a monthly decline of -89.69% and a quarterly plunge of -87.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.64% for Troika Media Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -86.34% for TRKA’s stock, with a -95.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TRKA is 16.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of TRKA was 1.11M shares.

TRKA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) has dropped by -40.89 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -60.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKA ) reported yesterday that it was notified by Nasdaq that TRKA stock will be suspended and delisted from the exchange on Dec. 18. Troika also disclosed yesterday that it had filed for bankruptcy — and that it had agreed to be acquired by Blue Torch Finance.

TRKA Trading at -87.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.47%, as shares sank -88.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA fell by -60.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9206. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc saw -95.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Wolfe Lawrence Vincent, who purchase 76 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wolfe Lawrence Vincent now owns 76 shares of Troika Media Group Inc, valued at $479 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -305.01, with -47.55 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.