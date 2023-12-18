Trading Update: Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock Endures 5.23% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has gone up by 6.67% for the week, with a 27.64% rise in the past month and a 25.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.23% for ARM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.72% for ARM stock, with a simple moving average of 23.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Right Now?

The public float for ARM is 1.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ARM was 7.05M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ARM) stock’s latest price update

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.55 in relation to its previous close of 71.03. However, the company has experienced a 6.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-15 that Icahn Enterprises LP IEP, -0.13% said Friday it’s planning to offer additional 9.750% senior notes that mature in 2029 in a private placement. The company earlier this week closed a $500 million offering of the notes.

ARM Trading at 22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM rose by +6.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.81. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.