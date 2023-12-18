Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Stock Records -12.13% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has gone up by 8.79% for the week, with a 17.68% rise in the past month and a -12.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.03% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.33% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of -19.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) is $15.23, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 141.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on December 18, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

MODG) stock’s latest price update

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.83relation to previous closing price of 14.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that In 1992, about 412 companies had an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +20.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG rose by +8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.56. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Flanagan Laura Jean, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $12.61 back on Dec 12. After this action, Flanagan Laura Jean now owns 35,076 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $60,195 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchase 11,000 shares at $11.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 611,156 shares at $128,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.