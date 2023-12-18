Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP): A Technical Analysis

The public float for TNXP is 23.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNXP on December 18, 2023 was 573.45K shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.12 in comparison to its previous close of 0.51, however, the company has experienced a 43.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-11 that CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, announced today that Seth Lederman M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on the Current State of Research, Development, and Stockpiling of Smallpox Medical Countermeasures public meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023 via Zoom. Dr. Lederman will participate in a panel discussion on Vaccine Research & Development taking place from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. ET.

TNXP’s Market Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has seen a 43.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.40% gain in the past month and a -33.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.08% for TNXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.38% for TNXP’s stock, with a -65.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TNXP Trading at 12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.77%, as shares surge +22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP rose by +43.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4726. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp saw -76.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -63.37 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -26.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.