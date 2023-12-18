Tilray Brands Inc’s (TLRY) Stock: A 11.14% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has seen a 7.03% increase in the past week, with a 12.91% gain in the past month, and a -19.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.14% for TLRY’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is $2.81, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 720.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLRY on December 18, 2023 was 16.37M shares.

TLRY) stock’s latest price update

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-17 that The cannabis sector and top marijuana stocks in 2023 stand at a pivotal point, marked by significant growth and evolving regulatory landscapes. This article explores the sector’s current state, future growth prospects, and the influence of U.S. policy on its trajectory. Additionally, it highlights top companies by revenue and discusses strategies for trading and investment.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw -23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

+8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc stands at -231.64. The total capital return value is set at -4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.74. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -29.03 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.11. Total debt to assets is 13.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.