The Volatility of iQIYI Inc ADR’s (IQ) Stock: A 0.55% Ratio for the Week

The stock of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has gone up by 0.55% for the week, with a -8.65% drop in the past month and a -4.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.40% for IQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for IQ’s stock, with a -15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) is 17.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IQ is 0.40.

The public float for IQ is 521.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.54% of that float. On December 18, 2023, IQ’s average trading volume was 7.70M shares.

IQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) has decreased by -1.82 when compared to last closing price of 4.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-28 that Most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks. After all, they provide a degree of safety and liquidity.

IQ Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, iQIYI Inc ADR saw -13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Equity return is now at value 21.84, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.