The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lucid Group Inc’s (LCID) Stock

The stock of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has gone up by 2.71% for the week, with a 10.63% rise in the past month and a -13.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.40% for LCID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.44% for LCID’s stock, with a -24.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for LCID is 874.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LCID on December 18, 2023 was 32.41M shares.

LCID) stock’s latest price update

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 4.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-18 that By and large, the luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) has been having a bad 2023. The company’s struggles are made evident by its decision to decrease the delivery targets for the year announced in November and by the seemingly ever-falling price of its shares on the stock market.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LCID Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Lucid Group Inc saw -30.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from Bell Michael, who sale 46,735 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bell Michael now owns 1,437,293 shares of Lucid Group Inc, valued at $280,877 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc, purchase 265,693,703 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,366,658,905 shares at $1,814,687,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Equity return is now at value -61.30, with -33.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.