The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Equitable Holdings Inc’s (EQH) Stock

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has seen a 5.98% increase in the past week, with a 21.01% gain in the past month, and a 16.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for EQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.69% for EQH’s stock, with a 25.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for EQH is 336.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EQH was 2.84M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 34.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that AESI, EQH and TMO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 6, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $37 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQH Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.06. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw 18.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Eckert William James IV, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $34.59 back on Dec 14. After this action, Eckert William James IV now owns 20,318 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $242,130 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $30.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 657,858 shares at $1,836,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 48.48, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.