The -4.39% Simple Moving Average of Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s (OXY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has seen a 3.70% increase in the past week, with a -4.47% drop in the past month, and a -11.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for OXY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) is above average at 12.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) is $68.79, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 875.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OXY on December 18, 2023 was 9.99M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.34 in comparison to its previous close of 58.76, however, the company has experienced a 3.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Many investors are familiar with the idea that there are many reasons why insiders sell shares, but there’s only one reason they buy. Insider buying indicates a belief that a company’s stock is undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.65. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. saw -7.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 3,200,799 shares at the price of $56.55 back on Dec 13. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 238,533,189 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., valued at $181,010,830 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp., purchase 5,131,561 shares at $55.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 235,332,390 shares at $285,316,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 18.61, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.