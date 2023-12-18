The 25.71% Simple Moving Average of New Gold Inc’s (NGD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of New Gold Inc (NGD) has seen a 4.35% increase in the past week, with a 21.01% gain in the past month, and a 37.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for NGD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Gold Inc (NGD) is $1.58, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for NGD is 682.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NGD on December 18, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.64 in comparison to its previous close of 1.51, however, the company has experienced a 4.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that New Gold (NGD) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGD Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3845. In addition, New Gold Inc saw 46.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -5.66, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Gold Inc (NGD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.