The -23.67% Simple Moving Average of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s (SBSW) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has seen a 8.61% increase in the past week, with a 0.19% gain in the past month, and a -23.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.26% for SBSW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) is above average at 4.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.

The public float for SBSW is 706.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBSW on December 18, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.15 in comparison to its previous close of 5.23, however, the company has experienced a 8.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Sibanye Stillwater’s share price has plunged over 50% year-to-date due to the decline in rhodium and palladium prices. The company’s gold mining operations in South Africa are high-cost and about a third is unprofitable, even with gold at all-time highs. Sibanye’s investments in battery metals and recycling ventures raise questions about the company’s capital allocation strategy.

SBSW Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR saw -51.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.