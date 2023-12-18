The -13.88% Decline of Spirit Airlines Inc’s (SAVE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SAVE stock has gone up by 9.09%, with a monthly gain of 53.45% and a quarterly surge of 7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.51% for Spirit Airlines Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for SAVE’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SAVE is 108.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAVE on December 18, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

SAVE) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE)’s stock price has soared by 3.48 in relation to previous closing price of 15.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that The Spirit/JetBlue trial is concluding, with the judge expected to rule at some point after December 13, 2023. I see the chance of a JetBlue/Spirit victory as around 65% compared to market implied odds of 40%. This may be another case of overreach on anti-trust by the current administration, but there is a limited track record of airline deals happening without a DoJ settlement.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at 15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +28.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE rose by +9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Equity return is now at value -33.87, with -5.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.