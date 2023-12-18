The -13.88% Decline of Context Therapeutics Inc’s (CNTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CNTX stock has gone up by 15.09%, with a monthly decline of -3.45% and a quarterly surge of 3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.54% for Context Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for CNTX’s stock, with a 0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNTX is 14.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNTX on December 18, 2023 was 34.91K shares.

CNTX) stock’s latest price update

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX)’s stock price has soared by 16.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-10 that Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) has announced its third-quarter results, highlighting its progress in advancing its lead candidate, CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody, toward a first-in-human clinical study. The company said it remains on track to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) for CTIM-76 with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2024.

CNTX Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX rose by +15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8725. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc saw 50.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 5,823 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 159,701 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,900 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc, purchase 5,606 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 153,878 shares at $4,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.74. Equity return is now at value -73.51, with -63.78 for asset returns.

Based on Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.