TDH Holdings Inc (PETZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) is above average at 3.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PETZ is 6.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PETZ on December 18, 2023 was 11.30K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PETZ) stock’s latest price update

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -25.98 in comparison to its previous close of 1.27, however, the company has experienced a -27.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-09-26 that Source: Shutterstock Short squeeze stocks are still worth keeping track of as traders look for potential gains this week! This has us turning to Fintel and its Short Squeeze Leaderboard for the latest stocks to keep an eye on.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ’s stock has fallen by -27.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.52% and a quarterly drop of -25.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for TDH Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.63% for PETZ’s stock, with a -23.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PETZ Trading at -25.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.76%, as shares sank -28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ fell by -27.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2804. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc saw -39.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.14 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDH Holdings Inc stands at +36.88. The total capital return value is set at -12.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 11.96, with 6.63 for asset returns.

Based on TDH Holdings Inc (PETZ), the company’s capital structure generated 6.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.87. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TDH Holdings Inc (PETZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.