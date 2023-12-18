TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has gone up by 5.59% for the week, with a 29.48% rise in the past month and a 66.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.19% for TAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for TAL’s stock, with a 64.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAL is 0.16.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TAL is 487.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On December 18, 2023, TAL’s average trading volume was 7.67M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) has decreased by -4.27 when compared to last closing price of 12.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that TAL Education Group’s share price has done well in recent months, thanks to its Q1 results beat and favorable AI-related developments. However, the downside risk associated with TAL Education potentially reporting below-expectations results going forward has become more significant. A Hold rating for TAL Education Group is maintained; expectations for TAL Education are elevated, implying that positives have been priced into its shares.

TAL Trading at 21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +30.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw 74.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Equity return is now at value -2.63, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.