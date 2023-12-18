Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 103.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Across all stock sectors and subtypes, few were hit harder this year than emerging market stocks. The iShares Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA: EEM ) dropped nearly 50% between its post-pandemic high and October 2022 before squeaking out a meager 3% return this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) by analysts is $NT692.38, which is $9.82 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of TSM was 9.17M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM’s stock has seen a 2.18% increase for the week, with a 3.79% rise in the past month and a 15.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.46% for TSM’s stock, with a 9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.31. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 18.23 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.