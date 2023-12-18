Sunrun Inc (RUN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has surged by 3.85 when compared to previous closing price of 17.94, but the company has seen a 44.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that The bulls look to be firmly in control of the stock market now. The U.S. Federal Reserve has pivoted away from its monetary tightening regime and signaled three interest rate cuts in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RUN is $19.56, which is $0.93 above the current price. The public float for RUN is 211.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on December 18, 2023 was 13.31M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen a 44.53% increase in the past week, with a 60.74% rise in the past month, and a 32.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.37% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at 62.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares surge +66.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +44.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Powell Mary, who sale 2,762 shares at the price of $14.77 back on Dec 06. After this action, Powell Mary now owns 403,402 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $40,786 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 2,313 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,250,739 shares at $34,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value -19.47, with -6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.