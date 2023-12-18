Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for SPWR is 86.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPWR on December 18, 2023 was 5.53M shares.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.99relation to previous closing price of 6.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 28.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-15 that Higher interest rates have been a headwind for many sectors, including solar energy. As the Federal Reserve may pivot to rate cuts next year, hope is on the horizon for the renewable energy sector.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR’s stock has risen by 28.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.48% and a quarterly drop of -9.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.33% for Sunpower Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.74% for SPWR stock, with a simple moving average of -31.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.50 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPWR Trading at 29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +41.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +28.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Sunpower Corp saw -65.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of Sunpower Corp, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Equity return is now at value -20.89, with -6.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.