Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) is above average at 9.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) is $16.50, which is -$0.89 below the current market price. The public float for SPH is 60.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPH on December 18, 2023 was 378.46K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SPH) stock’s latest price update

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.51 in relation to its previous close of 16.64. However, the company has experienced a 2.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-17 that Utility stocks are the OG dividend payers. They’re delightfully dull.

SPH’s Market Performance

SPH’s stock has risen by 2.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.99% and a quarterly rise of 16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Suburban Propane Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for SPH stock, with a simple moving average of 12.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPH stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPH in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $17 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPH Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPH rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, Suburban Propane Partners LP saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPH starting from Brinkworth Douglas, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $17.15 back on Dec 04. After this action, Brinkworth Douglas now owns 163,659 shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP, valued at $154,350 using the latest closing price.

Sankara Nandini, the VP Marketing & Brand Strategy of Suburban Propane Partners LP, sale 10,000 shares at $17.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Sankara Nandini is holding 55,246 shares at $170,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.73 for the present operating margin

+21.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suburban Propane Partners LP stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return is now at value 23.71, with 5.66 for asset returns.

Based on Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH), the company’s capital structure generated 243.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.89. Total debt to assets is 58.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.