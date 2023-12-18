Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 97.84. However, the company has seen a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-16 that Demand for coffee outside the home has been hot enough to drive the number of US-branded coffee stores in America above 40,000.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is 27.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) is $114.40, which is $17.65 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On December 18, 2023, SBUX’s average trading volume was 7.45M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX’s stock has seen a 0.14% increase for the week, with a -8.75% drop in the past month and a -0.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Starbucks Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.46% for SBUX’s stock, with a -3.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.69. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw -2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from KELLY SARA, who sale 250 shares at the price of $104.45 back on Nov 21. After this action, KELLY SARA now owns 47,532 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $26,112 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corp., sale 842 shares at $106.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 74,185 shares at $89,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.95 for the present operating margin

+21.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +11.47. The total capital return value is set at 33.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.