Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX)’s stock price has soared by 12.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 59.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STBX is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STBX is 21.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STBX on December 18, 2023 was 591.24K shares.

STBX’s Market Performance

STBX’s stock has seen a 59.94% increase for the week, with a -33.14% drop in the past month and a -81.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.24% for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for STBX’s stock, with a -91.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STBX Trading at -59.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.80%, as shares sank -29.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +59.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2215. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd saw -92.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.